Wilmington police reports

• Police arrested a female subject at 9:01 p.m. on June 16 on an active warrant on South Walnut Street. According to the report, the suspect ran into the house and shut the door. According to the report, the suspect was found in “a large hole that led into an unfinished area located above the first floor … the area was also located in-between the interior and exterior walls of the house.” The suspect was also charged with allegedly obstructing official business.

• Police arrested a subject for alleged marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia at 3:48 a.m. on June 18 around West Main and North Spring Street.

• At 8:16 p.m on June 16, police arrested a subject after receiving a report of domestic violence occurring between a husband and wife in Wilmington. The report did not list any injuries on the adult female victim. No further details were listed.

• At 3:13 p.m. on June 18, police were dispatched to the 400 block of East Main Street in reference to an assault. A 39-year-old male said a female subject assaulted him, resulting in apparent minor injuries.

• At 1:48 a.m. on June 19, police responded to a warrant issued at the 100 block of East Truesdell Street. A syringe was found at the scene, according to the report.

• At 1:20 a.m. on June 17, police received a report of a brick being thrown through the front window a building at the 300 block of South Wall Street. The victim indicated the suspect was an acquaintance of hers.

• At 1:46 a.m. on June 17, police responded to the 300 block of West Sugartree Street on a vandalism complaint. According to the report, a large glass window valued at $500 was damaged.

• At 8:40 a.m. on June 17, a gas station on South South Street called and advised a female employee from Hillsboro had stolen lottery tickets and merchandise from the store while she was working. The manager advised they were going to get a video of the incident. The report indicates $200 worth of lottery tickets.

• At 3:20 p.m. on June 20, a 49-year-old Midland female reported her black Honda CR-V was stolen from the 1-99 block of North Spring Street.

• At 11 a.m. on June 17, a store on Progress Way reported multiple items were stolen from them. The items reported stolen included a generator, an air compressor, and a weed trimmer.

• At 7:41 p.m. on June 19, a 33-year-old female reported her Troy-Bilt lawnmower was stolen from the 500 block of North Mulberry Street.

• At 6:19 a.m. on June 15, a 22-year-old Hillsboro female reported her credit card was stolen around East Truesdell and South Walnut Street.

• At 9:01 p.m. on June 16, Clinton Memorial Hospital reported one of their wheelchairs stolen.

• At 2:53 p.m. on June 17, a 17-year-old male reported his bicycle was stolen from the 600 block of South South Street.

• At 10 p.m. on June 16, police received a report of a subject trying to pass a counterfeit $50 bill at a gas station on East Main Street.

