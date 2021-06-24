Throwback Thursday: WFD fire apparatus

These are some highlights from the News Journal on June 26, 1950:

National headlines

• ‘Surrender of South Korea Demanded; US Support Pledged by Mr. Truman; Praises UN for Quick Withdrawal Demand’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — President Truman today pledged full United States support of United Nations efforts to end the ‘unprovoked aggression’ against South Korea. In a statement, the President declared: ‘Willful disregard of the obligation to keep the peace cannot be tolerated by nations that support the United Nations charter.’” said Truman in the wake of North Korea’s invasion of the South.

An AP Bulletin stated: “Communist invaders from North Korea threw a tank column to the outskirts of Seoul early today, and President Syngman Rhee blamed the crisis on ‘too little and too late’ American aid. He said he did not, however, mean it looks like failure at this time.”

‘Dulles: Our Side Would Win War’

Gen Douglas MacArthur was pictured with State Department advisor John Foster Dulles, who stated, “Any struggle that openly pitted the full might of the free world against that of the captive world could have but one outcome: total demolition of the artificial, rigid and relatively weak structure that Soviet Communism has built.”

Locally

• “Two Wilmington men and a boy had to take to the water of Lake Cowan when the outboard motor on their boat caught fire as they were trying to start it. Harold Champlin, son Jackie and Maynard McPherson, jumped into the lake when they were unable to get the burning motor off the boat, and when they were about 10 feet away, the motor exploded. However, the boat was only slightly scorched. They all reached shore safely.”

• The Kelly & Miller Brothers Circus was soon coming to Wilmington including “18 elephants plus lions, tigers, polar bears, apes, pumas and leopards, 87 beautiful horses, zebras, camels, llamas, buffalo, yak, zebu, gnu, elk, wart hog, kangaroos, and also giraffes, rhinoceros, and a 2-ton hippopotamus” sponsored by Chevrolet and Brandenburg Auto Sales Co.

• “James Morton Russell, 80, former marshal of Sabina, died unexpectedly of a heart ailment at his residence in Sabina Sunday at 7 a.m.” He was raised in Fayette County and “moved to Sabina 49 years ago and served as marshal of the village from 1925 to 1937.”

• Ohio’s Class B Baseball All-Stars featuring Paul Turner and Dale Cluxton, both of New Vienna, were to play the Class A All-Stars in Xenia.

• English Club was held at the home of Mrs. Eldon Hayes Friday evening. Attendees included President Mrs. V.E. Hutchens.

• Showing at the Lamax Theatre were Dana Andrews and Susan Hayward in “My Foolish Heart.” At the Murphy Theatre were Spencer Tracy, Joan Bennett and Elizabeth Taylor in “Father of the Bride.”

This photo was taken in 1985 of the “Steamer Clinton Chief 1875 Wilmington Fire Department Pumper.” Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_Clinton-Chief-1985.jpg This photo was taken in 1985 of the “Steamer Clinton Chief 1875 Wilmington Fire Department Pumper.” Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. Clinton County History Center