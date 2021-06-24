Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Subway, 2855-B SR 73 South, Wilmington. June 23. Critical: Employee working said they are not in charge. Each facility must have 1 person in charge on each shift. In walk-in cooler, condensate dripping from ceiling on top of containers of chicken and meatballs. Banana peppers in reach-in behind service line was 44°F. On service line, turkey 45°F, tomatoes 57°F and 43°F, guacamole 48°F (must be kept cold at 41°F or below to prevent bacterial growth). Meatballs in hot warmer, tag stated they were good from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (inspection conducted at 4 p.m.).

There were straws located underneath the hand sink. There was brown residue/drippage in storage area on plastic containers. Employee was not wearing hair restraint on beard. There were boxes on the floor by back door; all trash/garbage must be stored in proper receptacles. Front of reach-in freezers dirty. Walk-in cooler dripping water. Prep sink dripping. Continental freezer seal hanging from fan. Floors dirty throughout. Wall behind 3-compartment sink dirty. Medication on counter behind 3-sink.

Follow-up: Approx. July 21.

• Subway, 31 E. Washington St., Sabina. June 23. Follow-up/Complaint. Received a complaint regarding “using old and moldy vegetables, unclean dishes, dirty kitchen, meat left out for hours, bread and cookies cooked on dirty pans, dirty utensils.”

Critical: In the service cooler, tuna salad 47°F, cucumbers 44°F, tomatoes 48°F and pickles 48°F. All cold foods must be kept cold at 41°F or below to reduce bacterial growth (2nd Notice). Facility was reheating meatballs in bulk. Facility is not licensed to reheat bulk products. Meatballs were discarded.

Five previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

No one here has food service manager certification. Each facility must have at least 1 person who is manager certified at each location. (2nd Notice). There were boxes on floor of walk-in freezer. All food product must be stored a minimum of 6 inches off of floor. (2nd Notice.) There is ice/water dripping from condenser in walk-in freezer. There is ice build-up on boxes, floors and walls. (2nd Notice.) The lighting in warming unit had duct tape hanging down from wire connectors. (2nd Notice.)

Follow-up: Approx. July 23.

• UDF, 395 E. Main St., Wilmington. June 8. Critical: ice chute on soda fountain is dirty with yellowish/pinkish debris.

Pretzel salt stored under hand sink in ice cream area. Coffee bags stored under hand sink in coffee area. No food product or paper product may be stored under hand sink to prevent contamination. Hand sink plumbing appears to have leak with bucket catching water (coffee area).

• Kirkwood, 5719 SR 73 West, Wilmington. June 8. Hand sink near beverage station: Water temperature was 86°F. Hot water must reach 100°F. (Note: Sink was updated with spot heater and drain lines. Will verify that permits were obtained.) Please install signage, soap, paper towels and trash receptacles. Note: Inspection tag missing on Ansul system. Recommend fire safety equipment reviewed to ensure it will be functi0nal in case of emergency.

• Clinton County Jail, 1645 Davids Drive, Wilmington. June 9. No concerns at time of visit.

• Family Dollar, 140 West St., New Vienna. June 8. Several broken or damaged (water stained) ceiling tiles. Over 30 lights are out in the facility.

• Wilmington Plaza Cinemas, 1275 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. June 9. Critical: Inside edge of ice machine had pink residue.

Employee not wearing hair restraint. Door to nacho cheese warmer is broken; using 2 pieces of cardboard for door.

• Shop & Go, 1089 W. Locust St., Wilmington. June 9. Facility has not paid for retail food establishment license. The license fee and completed application are due by July 1. Everything looks good. Thank you.

• McDonald’s, 1272 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. June 10. Hood unit over deep fryers, lots of smokiness around that unit. Unit needs to be checked. Wall behind 3-sink is dirty and area around mop sink is dirty.

• Happy Cows Creamery, 1103 Hodson Road, New Vienna. June 10. Please ensure both units of measurement (ounces and grams) on cottage food (jelly/jam) labels.

