Ahresty crews keep roads clean

The Adopt-A-Highway trash-picking teams of Ahresty worked two clean-up events in June, collecting 33 bags of trash from the edge of town to the church south of the Ahresty plant and the new Ahresty Road. Other items they picked up included a kiddie pool, truck bed liner, large trash can, a dehumidifier housing and several other large items. They ask that you please do your part and help keep our roads clean.

