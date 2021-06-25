Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Roscoe’s Pizza, 149 W. Main St., New Vienna. June 21. Critical: Gloves not worn by food handlers on Ready to Eat side of oven. Corrected. Fly strip located on shelf above food storage. Insect device removed and corrected. Container of egg patties missing date mark label. Container discarded and corrected.

Open soda cans stored on prep table. Probe thermometers unavailable to measure internal temperature of food. Sugar stored out of original packaging missing name label. Front and rear doors were propped open. Facility exterior openings must be closed or screened to prevent entry of pests. Bag of open bread crumbs, boxes of utensils and shelf with pizza boxes were less than 6 inches above floor or stored on floor. Food handlers were not wearing hair restraints and were not wearing beard restraints. Sanitizer buckets stored above food items or food containers. Clean food containers had sticker residues. Trash can missing lid in employee restroom. Drywall damaged in stock room. Floor has duct tape as repair in front of make line. Light above salad prep separating from wall.

Follow-up: July 26.

• Subway (inside Wal-Mart), 2825 SR 73 South, Wilmington. June 23. Follow-up. Two previous items have been fixed, including sprinkler leaking. Thank you!

Freezer has ice build-up on floor and the door. the door has enough ice build-up that the door will not shut properly. Wall behind 3-compartment sink is dirty with black mildew residue. Floor of walk-in cooler is dirty with food debris (dried on floor). In prep sink in kitchen, faucet is leaking. Floors are dirty throughout the facility. Walls around the sinks are dirty with splash/splatter. Walls/counter around soda machine are dirty with splash. Walls and floors around the Icee machine are dirty with spillage/splash debris. In the dry storage room there are boxes, knives and trash on the floor. When I entered the facility, employee was waiting on customers with no beard net/hair restraint. Employee put face mask on. Thank you.

Follow-up: Approx. July 21.

• United Dairy Farmers, 395 E. Main St., Wilmington. June 23. Complaint. Received a complaint regarding “Hostess muffin that looks like a mouse chewed into the package.” Everything looks good. No evidence of issues with pests.

• 4-H Camp Graham, 164 Springhill Road, Clarksville. June 22. Critical: Pasta salad 45°F, turkey burger 42°F (walk-in cooler). Temperature display less than 40°F. Person in Charge to adjust and monitor temperature (TCS foods must be kept below 41°F).

Probe thermometer unavailable to measure internal food temperatures. Food handlers were not wearing hair restraints. Utensils on display for customers did not have handle available for first contact (buffet/service). Latex gloves in kitchen; only non-latex gloves are permitted to be used. Irreversible maximum registering thermometer for warewash machine unavailable. Light fixtures (2 in kitchen, 1 in men’s restroom) are nonworking.

• Engine House Pizza, 134 Main St., New Vienna. June 21. Critical: Tomato 42°F, ham 42°F (make table across from oven), chicken 50°F (make table next to oven), reach-in cooler 53°F (cheese cooler). Person in Charge adjusted thermostat.

Thermometer unavailable in Coke reach-in cooler. Front and rear doors were propped open. Exterior doors must be closed or screened. Food handlers not wearing hair restraints. Water accumulated in bottom of pizza prep cooler and dripping into pan. Walls and ceiling in kitchen are damaged/need repair. Walls, ceiling and floor in back storage area needs repair. Men’s restroom floor is damaged. Shelves in Coke cooler are rusty. Quaternary test strips unavailable.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-4.jpg