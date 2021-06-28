PTSD treatment is available for all

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) affects more people and their families than you may think. While VA medical centers nationwide are well-versed in treating PTSD, it is important to understand that this condition does not just affect veterans.

PTSD is a mental health condition that can develop after experiencing or witnessing a traumatic or life-threatening event. Those impacted by PTSD may find it difficult to function in typical daily activities such as going to work, going to school or spending time with people, friends or loved ones.

Common reactions associated with PTSD include:

• nightmares

• distressing memories of the trauma

• changes in how you feel such as strong unpleasant emotions

• changes in how you think about yourself, others or the world

• feeling disconnected from others

• feeling especially alert and watchful

• irritable behavior or angry outbursts

• sleep difficulty

• suicidal ideation

• disruption in relationships

Being aware of the signs and symptoms is the first step to a diagnosis and learning about treatments available that can improve quality of life. Treatment can be helpful even if symptoms have been ongoing for years.

Learn more about PTSD by visiting www.ptsd.va.gov and talk to your healthcare provider about available treatments.

VA offers help

The Chillicothe VA Medical Center offers evidence-based PTSD treatments including Cognitive Processing Therapy, Prolonged Exposure, Eye Movement Desensitization & Processing as well as psychotherapy for insomnia, which is called Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia.

PTSD therapy is completed individually and involves completing practice assignments outside of scheduled sessions. Peer support led groups are also available.

Veterans who have experienced difficulties following a trauma are encouraged to contact the Chillicothe VA PCT Clinic Coordinator at 740-773-1141, ext.16557 or 17871, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Battle Buddy Walk

In recognition of PTSD Awareness Month, veterans and community members are invited to participate in the 2K Battle Buddy Walk at the Chillicothe VA from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, June 30. Check-in will be at the VA Memorial Stadium parking lot.

There will also be a Facebook Live event on June 30 at 3 p.m. Visit the following link to hear from experts about services available to veterans experiencing homelessness with PTSD: https://bddy.me/2SlbHqk .

