JSL Home Repairs in Wilmington has the ability, manpower & experience

Wilmington-based JSL Home Repairs started about five years ago and since then has been gradually growing and learning first-hand the wants and needs of area homeowners.

At the same time, residents began learning at first hand what they could expect from JSL Home Repairs.

“We deliver quality work. If there is an issue we deal with it head-on. We don’t dance around it,” said Jake Lambert, owner and CEO who runs the production end of the business and makes the projects happen.

Lambert is originally from Clarksville and his life partner and JSL Office Manager Nita Lambcke is from Wilmington, and they wanted their company to focus on Wilmington and surrounding communities.

Business has been good and the customers have been great, said Lambert.

Early on, the work was basically roofing, siding and gutters as well as a lot of storm claims — Nita has a background in catastrophic storm services.

As a general contractor, they now pretty much do anything, said Lambert.

In addition to roofing, siding and gutters, JSL Home Repairs does bathroom and kitchen remodels, flooring, insulation, windows, concrete work, decks, doors and more.

“We get calls on anything from installing a toilet seat, to building a pole barn, to a roof,” he said.

Along with homes, JSL Home Repairs has roofed churches (Wilmington Baptist Temple) and barns and a three-story building in downtown Wilmington (a metal roof on Rose & Dobyns).

They also did gutters and rubber repair at the Wilmington Public Library, and an extensive redo of the Cowan Lake State Park’s Nature Center and bird sanctuary.

The Nature Center project was a full remodel, involving concrete work, a gravel driveway pad, 130 feet of sidewalk, two decks with ramps, two metal roofs, an interior and flooring.

JSL also does work for New Housing Ohio, Inc. in the region.

The range of work they offer is wide, and includes house additions and interior work like complete bathroom remodels, Lambcke said.

JSL has the ability and manpower and experience to be that one-stop shop, she added.

It’s been her experience that Wilmington-area residents are looking for a contractor that will do everything, rather than going to five different contractors.

“So it’s nice to provide them an estimate of everything they need. If they need to break it down and do one project and then go to the next, they know they have a little company that can fulfill that for them,” said Lambcke.

Take note veterans: JSL offers a 10 percent discount for military, either veterans or active military.

They have a 15-year warranty for a roof replacement.

It has two roofing crews, a couple siding crews and a gutter crew.

JSL has its own gutter machines which can be taken on-site and then perform continuous roll-off gutters at the house, making for seamless gutters instead of sections.

And JSL offers free estimates and free roof inspections.

Soon, there will be a show room at the 712 South South Street offices and base of operations for JSL Home Repairs. There will be display samples of siding and roofing, windows, and maybe some bath items for interior projects.

There are two different forms of financing at JSL. One is through Synchrony which gives you different options including interest-free promotional financing.

Then there is Hearth for which your credit score can be less than perfect. Lambcke called Hearth a good product for those who need it.

“It’s nice to have different options to give them,” she said regarding financing.

Speaking of options, JSL can do roofs of the following types: asphalt shingles, metal, clay or concrete tile, wood shingles or wood shakes, and slate; and for commercial projects or factories there is EPDM synthetic rubber and there is the TPO alternative to rubber.

Both Jake and Nita emphasize the importance of customer service.

Jake said they try to treat customers equally, even if one job is $350 and another project $10,000.

Nita said that at the end of every job each customer “no matter how big or small” gets a thank you letter and receives a packet that lets them know they can give JSL a review and say how it did. “Your feedback is going to make us better in the future,” she said.

The company has provided a lot of donated work, said Nita, such as to shelters and the like.

“We believe in helping the community,” she said.

The past year or so has been a bit challenging due to the pandemic, said Lambert. Workers started wearing masks and JSL paid for staff to get tested for COVID-19.

To fit the company to the changed circumstances, they transitioned a good deal to online — for example, for contracts they started using DocuSign as a way to handle electronic agreements. DocuSign offers eSignature, a way to electronically sign upon different devices.

“We just adapted to the times. Tried to keep everybody safe,” Lambert said.

As a roofer, JSL offers a tarp service. People can call at any hour when water is bursting through a ruptured roof, and if the call is made in the middle of the night, somebody should be there at the break of dawn to cover the area.

This is usually a situation where a tree has come down on a house. JSL has a service where you can get the top of the house waterproofed as an emergency stopgap solution and get the tree off the roof, too, said Lambert.

When weather damages roofing shingles, did you know Ohio is one of a comparatively few states to have a “matching” law? Thus if your house has, say, older roofing and that type of shingle has been discontinued and is no longer available, then your insurance company must pay for a full replacement because they can’t use a shingle-type that doesn’t match the rest of the roof in a patch repair job.

Looking ahead to the future, Lambert anticipates they probably will add an excavating service, having obtained Bobcat machinery a while back. He said they would “grow into” the service, similar to the organic growth that JSL Home Repairs as a whole has seen.

JSL is a Better Business Bureau (BBB) accredited business. It is a member of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and the National Federation of Independent Business. Jake holds a contractor license with the City of Cincinnati.

The company phone number is 937-382-3350. The email address for Office Manager Nita Lambcke is nita@jslhomerepair.com .

