Blanchester American Legion, Marion Post 179, and Auxiliary honor Boys State and Girls State participants

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester American Legion, Marion Post 179, along with the Auxiliary, held a reception for the students attending Buckeye Boys and Girls State Sunday at the Blanchester Municipal Building.

Honored from Girls State were Regan Grogg, Rianna Mueller, Samantha Naylor, Daelyn Staehling, Lacie Tedrick, and Annie Trovillo. Honored from Boys State were Bryan Bandow, Nate Coyle, and Jacob Lansing.

These young people were selected for their qualities of strong leadership, high moral character, scholastic achievement, exemplary citizenship, and a desire to learn.

Buckeye Boys/Girls State is a fast-paced program of mock government at the state, county, and city levels. The main objective is to train young people who have completed their junior year in high school, in duties, rights, and privileges of citizenship by providing attendees the opportunity to actively participate in a democratic form of government.

Buckeye Boys and Girls State was sponsored by The Allen Company, BDK Feeds, First National Bank, Peoples Bank, Tufts-Schildmeyer Funeral Home, and Curless Printing.

The American Legion/Auxiliary is a veterans support organization that focuses on three major areas: veterans, young people, and the community. Anyone interested in joining or contributing to this organization may contact Joyce Kelly at giftedteacher@frontier.com or Chuck Culberson at Culb1@yahoo.com .

From left are Joyce Kelly, Annie Trovillo, Daelyn Staehling, Lacie Tedrick, Regan Grogg, Nate Coyle, Bryan Bandow, Jacob Lansing, and Chuck Culberson. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_BOYGIRLS.jpg From left are Joyce Kelly, Annie Trovillo, Daelyn Staehling, Lacie Tedrick, Regan Grogg, Nate Coyle, Bryan Bandow, Jacob Lansing, and Chuck Culberson. Courtesy photo