Ohio’s jobless numbers trending in right direction

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans filed 10,473 initial traditional unemployment claims last week — 2,480 fewer than the previous week, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Thursday.

Ohioans filed 181,116 continued traditional unemployment claims last week — 9,318 fewer than the previous week.

The state’s residents filed 3,978 initial Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims last week, which was 704 more than the previous week, and Ohioans filed 253,930 continued PUA claims last week, 8,923 more than the previous week.

The total number of claims filed June 20-26 was 449,497.

Ohio’s labor force participation rate in May was 59.9%.

The state’s unemployment rate in May was 5%. The national rate in May was 5.5%.

Over the last 67 weeks, ODJFS has distributed over $12 billion in unemployment compensation payments to over 1 million Ohioans. In addition, ODJFS has issued over $10.7 billion in PUA payments to over 1.1 million Ohioans.

The latest employment numbers from the State of Ohio. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_ohio-jobless-graphic.jpg The latest employment numbers from the State of Ohio. ODJFS