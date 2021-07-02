Local Briefs: Road closing; students earn college honors at Muskingum, Kettering

Hornbeam Road to be closed

Hornbeam Road will be closed for a bridge replacement beginning Monday, July 12, weather permitting, according to the Clinton Count Engineer’s Office

This bridge is located between SR 729 and Nance Road in Wayne Township. The last address accessible from the north (SR 729) is 4648 Hornbeam Road and the last address accessible from the south (Nance Road) is 4854 Hornbeam Rodd.

The project is anticipated to take five weeks, weather permitting.

Earn Kettering College degrees

Local students graduated from Kettering College in spring 2021 including: New Vienna — Alexis Ruble, Doctorate of Occupational Therapy; Clarksville — Jacob Wellman, Associate’s in Radiologic Technology; and Wilmington — Ethan Jones, Associate’s in Radiologic Technology, Cum Laude.

Students excel at Muskingum

Mackenzie Snarr and John Socha, both of Wilmington, earned spring 2021 dean’s list honors at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.

SOESC board sets meeting

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board regular meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20 at 3321 Airborne Road, Wilmington. The date has been changed from the normal fourth Tuesday of the month.