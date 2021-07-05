TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Monday, July 5, the 186th day of 2021. There are 179 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On July 5, 1971, President Richard Nixon certified the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which lowered the minimum voting age from 21 to 18.

On this date:

In 1687, Isaac Newton first published his Principia Mathematica, a three-volume work setting out his mathematical principles of natural philosophy.

In 1943, the Battle of Kursk began during World War II; in the weeks that followed, the Soviets were able to repeatedly repel the Germans, who eventually withdrew in defeat.

In 1947, Larry Doby made his debut with the Cleveland Indians, becoming the first Black player in the American League three months after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in the National League. In the game against the Chicago White Sox at Comiskey Park, Doby, pinch-hitting for Bryan Stephens, struck out in his first at-bat during the seventh inning; Chicago won 6-5.

In 1948, Britain’s National Health Service Act went into effect, providing publicly-financed medical and dental care.

In 1954, Elvis Presley’s first commercial recording session took place at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee; the song he recorded was “That’s All Right.”

In 1975, Arthur Ashe became the first Black man to win a Wimbledon singles title as he defeated Jimmy Connors, 6-1, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.

In 2009, a bankruptcy judge ruled that General Motors Corp. could sell the bulk of its assets to a new company, clearing the way for the automaker to emerge from bankruptcy protection.

In 2015, the first pope from Latin America, Francis, landed in Ecuador, returning to South America for the first time bearing a message of solidarity with the region’s poor.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer-musician Robbie Robertson is 78. Julie Nixon Eisenhower is 73. Rock star Huey Lewis is 71. Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Rich “Goose” Gossage is 70. Actor Edie Falco is 58. Country musician Dave Haywood (Lady A) is 39. California Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is 27.