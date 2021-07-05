Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Southridge Marathon, 863 S. South St., Wilmington. June 24. Critical: 3-compartment sink is not accessible, and is filled with tobacco products; 3-sink is for washing dishes and utensils.

Gnats flying all around hand sink and slushie machine. Wall behind slushie machine has slushie residue all over it. Front of cabinets by sink, slushie machine and coffee maker are dirty. Counter covered/replaced with cardboard by the coffee machine. Inside of microwave is dirty. Note: In front of store by hand sink, there is a table with food containers and personal items. This area needs to be designated an employee area or removed from the facility.

Follow-up: Approx. July 22.

• Midland 1st Stop, 126-128 Cuba Ave., Midland. June 24. Critical: Pepperoni pizza and pepperoni and sausage pizza in warmers were both 119°F (must be kept hot at 135°F or above to help prevent bacteria growth). Container of sausage gravy in prep cooler not dated. All foods must be dated for use within 7 days.

Pizza prep cooler has cardboard in bottom. Note: All food employees must wear hair restraints, including beard nets.

Follow-up: Approx. July 23.

• Speedway, 900 S. South St., Wilmington. June 24. Critical: “Speedway Stuffers” in reach-in unit in kitchen expired June 23. Discarded. Thank you.

Cabinet door under soda machine missing and other doesn’t close. Door to walk-in doesn’t shut properly. Trash on floor of kitchen area under soda boxes.

New license needs to be displayed; current license expired March 1, 2020.

Follow-up: Approx. July 24.

• Flagway, 373 W. Washington St., Sabina. June 21. Critical: Mushrooms 45°F, pepperoni 42°F, digital display 43°F (make table). Person in Charge adjusted thermostat; commented equipment is new and adjusting to use. Corrected. PIC stated will check and monitor.

Shelf in walk-in cooler has residue accumulations.

• 68 Shell, 5737 US 68 North, Wilmington. June 15. Critical: Ice dispenser on soda fountain machine for chunky ice has black residues. Person in Charge corrected.

Dumpster had 1 lid missing on outdoor receptacle.

• Pizza Hut, 486 Main St., Wilmington. June 29. Note: The thermometer in the shredded cheese on the pizza prep cooler is broken and needs replaced. All employees must wear hair restraints including beard nets for any facial hair.

• Clinton Swim Club, 851 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, June 24. Paper towels unavailable for handwashing. Packaged foods for retail sale must have label information on individual packages.

• Harvest House Catering, 1992 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. June 18. No concerns at time of visit.

• Thousand Trail Canteen, 1786 SR 380, Wilmington. June 17. No concerns at time of visit.

• Papsy’s Place Frozen Yogurt, 115t W. Main St., Wilmington, June 29. Everything looks good. Thank you!

