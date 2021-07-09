Local Briefs: Local students SSCC nursing grads; several earn Miami U. honors

Locals SSCC nursing grads

Thirty-eight graduates of Southern State Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing Program were recognized during a May 6 pinning ceremony at the college’s Central Campus in Hillsboro.

Clinton Countians graduating include Leah Deck, Megan Nance and Erica Richardson of Wilmington; Sydney Newman of Martinsville; and Alyssa Stoops of New Vienna.

Students earn Miami honors

Miami University students ranked in the top 3 percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2020-21 have been named to the President’s List. Local students include: from Wilmington — Hailey Schatzmann, Mason Schwartz, and Connor Hendrickson; and, from Blanchester — Steffany Grant, Chloe Stewart, Kayla Allen, and Stephanie Gerlach.

Miami students named to the second semester 2020-21 dean’s list for being in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division include Andrew Holland of Clarksville and Kathryn Yurek of Wilmington.