1 killed in Fayette County house explosion

FAYETTE COUNTY — Authorities are investigating the Saturday morning house explosion in the 1900 block of Good Hope-New Holland Road in Fayette County that killed one woman and seriously injured her husband.

The victim was identified as 70-year-old Patricia Miller. Ted Miller, 71, was injured in the explosion and airlifted to a Columbus-area trauma center, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

Over the weekend, Ted Miller’s condition was listed as stable and his injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to authorities.

Upon the arrival of first responders shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday at 1903 Good Hope-New Holland Road, firefighters found the remains of the structure heavily involved in fire and a debris field surrounding the perimeter that was consistent with an explosion. Initial reports indicated that two occupants were inside the Marion Township home at the time.

Ted Miller was found shortly thereafter and airlifted for medical treatment.

Multiple firefighters from Pic-A-Fay (New Holland) Fire Department, Washington Fire Department, Wayne Township Fire Department, Concord-Greene Fire Department, Tri-County Fire Department (Mount Sterling), Southwest Pickaway Fire Department (Williamsport), and the Circleville Fire Department responded to the scene, worked to extinguish the fire and conducted a search and rescue operation.

Shortly after 10 a.m., first responders located Patricia Miller within the structure debris. She was pronounced deceased by Fayette County Deputy Coroner Dr. Brad Dickson.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office arrived on scene Saturday morning to begin their investigation into the cause of the explosion. No cause of the fire has been determined at this time.

The Millers’ home was described as a single-story ranch house. Several neighbors told authorities that the nearby explosion shook their homes.

Others responding and assisting at the scene were Fayette County EMS, Fayette County Emergency Management Agency, and Box 65 units from Fayette & Pickaway counties.

Members of the Pic-A-Fay Fire Department, sheriff’s investigators, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are collaboratively working to determine the cause of the explosion.

Visit www.recordherald.com and the Record-Herald print editions for the latest on this developing story.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_211551025_4425009197530547_5594604140410121303_n.jpg One woman was killed and her husband was seriously injured during a house explosion Saturday morning in the 1900 block of Good Hope-New Holland Road. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_215804233_4425009190863881_5394152439575532793_n.jpg One woman was killed and her husband was seriously injured during a house explosion Saturday morning in the 1900 block of Good Hope-New Holland Road. Photo courtesy of FCSO https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_IMG_8893.jpg Photo courtesy of FCSO