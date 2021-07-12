CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 58-year-old Leesburg female for allegedly improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle at 2:55 a.m. on July 8. According to the report, deputies conducted a traffic stop around State Route 28 and Hunter Road in Martinsville/Clark Township for speeding and marked lane violations. A loaded .38-caliber revolver was found under the driver’s seat. Deputies seized the gun, the ammo, and a holster as evidence.

• Deputies arrested a 54-year-old Washington Court House male for alleged drug paraphernalia and drug possession at a truck stop on U.S. 68 North in Liberty Township at 2:46 a.m. on July 9. According to the report, deputies located the suspect and a 27-year-old Cleveland male — both of whom were wanted by authorities — in a parked truck. The report indicates the deputies recognized the truck from a notice issued by the Wilmington Police Department for camper theft.

• The Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that occurred on State Route 350 West near Gumley Road in Blanchester/Washington Township around 6:27 a.m. on July 9. According to the sheriff’s report, an incident occurred in which a male subject pulled a firearm on a woman. According to a Facebook post, the suspect reportedly drove a PT Cruiser with “stickers on the back window, no license plate, and a missing driver’s headlight” and the suspect was wearing a ski mask. The Facebook post stated that the suspect attempted to enter the victim’s car, but the victim managed to speed away.

• At 5 p.m. on July 10, deputies received a report of a fight between juveniles at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. A 13-year-old male was list as the victim and had apparent minor injuries. An acquaintance of the victim was indicated as a suspect.

• At 8 p.m. on July 7, two Wayne Township residents “received vehicle damage” after attempting to leave a neighboring property while looking for a lost dog at State Route 72 South in Sabina/Wayne Township. A 25-year-old Sabina female had possible internal injuries. A 55-year-old Sabina male was listed as a suspect. No further details were listed.

• At 10:02 p.m. on July 11, deputies responded to the Clinton County Fairgrounds on the report of a disorderly male subject. Alcohol was believed to be involved. While an arrest is not listed as occurring, a resisting arrest offense was listed as occurred.

• At 1 p.m. on July 8, a business out of Sabina reported two riding mowers — a Ferris model and a SCAG model — were stolen overnight from their location on Gallimore Road.

• At 10:26 p.m. on July 8, deputies received a report of a garage on North Broadway Street in Midland/Jefferson Township that was broken into and “ransacked.” A wood chisel and a flat head screwdriver were collected as evidence.

• At 7:02 a.m. on July 6, a 62-year-old Lebanon male and a 24-year-old Xenia male reported stolen items. According to the report, among the items stolen included a 14-inch chainsaw and a black backpack. The incident location was listed as the 1900 block of Ireland Road in Wilmington/Washington Township.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-1.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574