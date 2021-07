‘21 Fair’s Market Turkey winners

For Market Turkey, Bronze Tom: Shown from left are: front, Champion Lexus Rieley and Reserve Champion John Michael Streety; and, back, Poultry Queen Alyssa Hutchinson and Judge Mark Lange.

For the 2021 fair’s Market Turkey, White Tom: From left are: front, Reserve Champion & Reserve Overall winner Logan Fugate; and Champion and Grand Champion Overall Jozie Jones; and, back Poultry Queen Alyssa Hutchinson; and Judge Mark Lange.