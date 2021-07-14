More sentenced in CC municipal court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between July 6, 2021 and July 9, 2021:

• Anthony Camp, 59, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension-financial, fined $30, assessed $135 court costs.

• Tabitha Martin, 29, of Sabina, driving under suspension, assessed $135 court costs.

• Travis Evans, 46, drug instrument possession, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs.

• Joan Duncan, 59, of Blanchester, littering, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Katie Duncan, 39, of Blanchester, littering, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Diane Lee, 21, of Columbus, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Lee.

• Asa Koons, 28, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $485 court costs, assessed $160 court costs. The cases were waived by Koons.

• Melinda White, 37, of Hillsboro, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by White.

• Artruro Claros, 31, of Cleveland, going 95 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $165. The case was waived by Claros.

• Steven Hovatter, 49, of Cuyahoga Falls, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Hovatter.

• James Arnett, 39, of Decatur, Alabama, going 97 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Arnett.

• Landen West, 18, of Cincinnati, going 98 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by West.

