Posted on by

Fair’s Dairy Feeder winners


For Grand Champion Dairy Feeder: Shown are Meyers family members, Judges Rick Davis and Dalton Davis, and winner Adam Meyers.

For Grand Champion Dairy Feeder: Shown are Meyers family members, Judges Rick Davis and Dalton Davis, and winner Adam Meyers.


Phyllis Cocklin photos

For Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder: Shown are Leaming family members, Judges Rick Davis and Dalton Davis, and winner Shelby Leaming.


Phyllis Cocklin photos

For Grand Champion Dairy Feeder: Shown are Meyers family members, Judges Rick Davis and Dalton Davis, and winner Adam Meyers.

For Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder: Shown are Leaming family members, Judges Rick Davis and Dalton Davis, and winner Shelby Leaming.

For Grand Champion Dairy Feeder: Shown are Meyers family members, Judges Rick Davis and Dalton Davis, and winner Adam Meyers.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_795.jpgFor Grand Champion Dairy Feeder: Shown are Meyers family members, Judges Rick Davis and Dalton Davis, and winner Adam Meyers. Phyllis Cocklin photos

For Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder: Shown are Leaming family members, Judges Rick Davis and Dalton Davis, and winner Shelby Leaming.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_822.jpgFor Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder: Shown are Leaming family members, Judges Rick Davis and Dalton Davis, and winner Shelby Leaming. Phyllis Cocklin photos