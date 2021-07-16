2021 Fair’s Dairy Showmanship winners

Winners in Dairy Showmanship at the 2021 Clinton County Fair include: Beginner Showmanship, Emma Meyers; Junior Showmanship, Ally Montague; Intermediate Showmanship, Shelby Leaming; Senior Showmanship, Maggie Matthews; with Queen Shaleigh Duncan and Judge Sherry B. Smith.

Phyllis Cocklin photo