2021 Fair’s Open Youth Rabbit Show winners


The 2021 Clinton County Fair Open Youth Rabbit Show winners include: from left, Jace and Jayden Doyle, Hunter Vaughn, Haley Hinkle, Carolyn Koch, Hannah Gerard, Shelby Newton, show judge Chris Hayhow (in back), Gabe Stewart, Gage and Peyton Branderburg, Gracie Goodwin, Eli Caldwell, and Emily Goodwin. Not shown are Phillip and Robert Greenwood.

Elizabeth Clark photos

In the Open Youth Rabbit Show, winners include: Best 6 Class, Shelby Newton; and and Best 4 Class, Gabe Stewart.


Open Youth Rabbit Show winners include Phillip and Robert Greenwood


Cooper Dillion with his rabbit and his winning trophies and ribbons.


