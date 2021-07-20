Trio of trustees lauded for service to WC upon completion of board terms

WILMINGTON — Three persons with close connections to Wilmington College served the institution as members of the Board of Trustees from 2013 through this summer. WC officials praised the trio for their leadership, and the time and talent they shared over the past eight years, when their terms concluded at the board’s July 16-17 meeting.

Recognized for their dedicated service were Peggy J. Sturdivant, G. Renee LaPine and Pamela K. McCoy. Board Chair Rich Sidwell thanked each of them for their “exemplary service and caring commitment characteristic of the love and affinity they feel for Wilmington College.”

Sturdivant is an alumna who served, at one time or another, on literally every trustee committee and concluded her tenure with three years as the College’s second female Board chair. She led the trustees during the College’s recent presidential transition.

LaPine, a Wilmington resident, is an alumna who identified with the challenges facing the nontraditional student, especially those attending WC’s Cincinnati Branch who balance their studies with family, employment and community responsibilities. She chaired the Student Affairs Committee and served on several others.

McCoy, who lives in New Vienna, is the daughter of former WC faculty and administrative staff members Helga and Robert McCoy and is a descendant of numerous WC alumni and influencers dating back to the institution’s founding 150 years ago. She shared her expertise in brand marketing with the College while also chairing the Enrollment Management Committee and serving on several others.

College administrators shared their appreciation for the departing trustees.

Dr. Terry Rupert, vice president for athletic administration and director of athletics, noted his appreciation for their “willingness to ask the tough questions and challenge all of us to make WC a better place,” while Dr. Erika Goodwin, chief of staff, lauded their “strong leadership” on the board. “The College benefitted from the experience and wisdom of three incredibly talented women.”

Leslie Nichols, assistant to the president is one who works closely with trustees throughout the year. She noted the trio’s contributions of time, talent and treasure during a “period of many positive and transformational moments” for the College. “Each has also provided an enormous amount of growth in the way of engagement during Board meetings.”

President Trevor Bates cited Sturdivant’s extraordinary leadership during a “very challenging” period that included a pandemic and presidential transition. “Peggy’s passion for advancing the College’s mission of service to students is exemplary,” he said. “Her leadership has played a key role in setting the stage for the critical next stages of the College’s destiny to continue to make a positive impact on the world as a Quaker-founded institution of higher education.”

Finally, Joe Bull, interim vice president for advancement, said the level of dedication displayed by Sturdivant in leading the board is a “rare occurrence. I’m a great believer that the right leaders appear at the right time, and her leadership, dedication and perseverance are exactly what Wilmington College needed for this time.”

From left are Pamela McCoy, Peggy Sturdivant and Renee LaPine.

Each has served college since 2013