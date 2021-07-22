Throwback Thursday: Port William’s squad

These are some highlights from the News Journal on July 22, 1975:

National headlines

• ‘LSD suicide brings Ford apology’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — A son of Dr. Frank Olson, who plunged to his death after being given LSD by the Central Intelligence Agency, says the family may not file suit against the CIA because of President Ford’s personal apology to them.”

Locally

• ‘Bridge collapses under weight of rig loaded with wheat’

“MARTINSVILLE — Two youngsters who were fishing beneath a bridge and a Midland truck driver escaped injury Monday evening when a 74-foot bridge collapsed on Hunter Road just after the semi-tractor rig, loaded with wheat, passed over the span.”

Larry Tidwell, the truck driver with Buford Jackson and Sons of Cincinnati, said the collapse tore the truck in half. “I saw two bikes by the road and all I could think about were kids under there. But they were up on the bank, on their bikes and gone before I got out of the truck.” … “I don’t know how much grain was on the truck,” he said, “It was full. The last full load weighed 77,000 pounds gross.

County Engineer James Nimz said the cost for replacing the steel bowstring arch bridge, which had a six-ton limit over the East Fork of Todds Fork and was built in the 1880s, is estimated at $55,000.”

• The News Journal’s Clarence Graham reported on the Bengals from their training camp at Wilmington College with a focus on defense, mentioning Ken Riley, Bernard Jackson, “rookie Gary Burley and second-year man Bill Kollar”, Ron Carpenter, Jim LeClair and Glenn Cameron.

• Olympic Gold Medal winner Dave Wottle was shown on the campus of Wilmington College for a Running Camp. The Ohio native won the 800-meter run in the 1972 Olympics in Munich.

• Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Barlow of Port William were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary. Mr. and Mrs. Harold Collins of Wilmington were celebrating their 25th.

• The 4-H New Antioch Country Stitchers met at the home of Mrs. Roger Wildoner. Members Leslie Pyle and Elaine Seipelt led the two pledges and Christine Thompson gave a demonstration on appearance. Sabina Super Shefs 4-H Club met at the home of Mrs. Arnold Appel. First Stitch 4-H Sewing Club and President Wendy Rice met at the home of advisor Mrs. Allen Bryan.

Port William Life Squad members in 1977, from left are Mary Ann Burton, Roger King, Mike Mason, Jim Ewing, Cy Stephens, Dave Sprowle, Scott Sprowle, Jo Runyon, and Larry Williams, Squad Chief. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.