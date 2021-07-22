Business faces multiple code violations

WILMINGTON — A local auto repair shop owner has been charged with multiple code violations.

Jr’s Auto at 641 Xenia Ave. has received a combined total of 62 charges in Clinton County Municipal Court — 17 charges were filed Monday and 45 others last Friday. A majority of the misdemeanor charges are for alleged zoning violations.

Annen Vance of the city’s Code Enforcement Department told the News Journal that, at this time, they cannot comment on the matter due to it now being an open criminal case.

According to the case file, obtained by a public records request, the case was opened on November 25. On that date, the city reported multiple cars in the rear and side of the building including a boat and trailer on “the grass on the other side.”

The violations cited include public nuisances, motor vehicle public nuisance, litter, and prohibited parking.

On December 15, the city noted “still a lot of cars there, none have been removed.” The boat was gone but the report noted the trailer was still there along with a truck. On December 23, the report indicates “some of the cars in the back are gone. Still a lot of trash.”

On February 3, the report noted “cars everywhere” and they were “parked across the sidewalk, etc.” The scenario was the same, according to an entry on March 12 and April 16 there was an “abundance of cars in lot and parked everywhere (including sidewalk).”

On April 26, Vance received an email from a city staffer indicating that the business had a diesel engine “blow up” on them which they power washed. “Oily water” was noted as “running down all the way to South and Fulton.”

The city indicated Jr’s Auto had been non-compliant with bringing the property up to code on April 29 and the report was submitted to the City Prosecutor’s Office.

Daniel R. Smith, the owner of Jr’s Auto, told the News Journal he has no comment at this time.

Smith’s next court appearance is scheduled for August 11.

The auto shop on Xenia Avenue faces multiple alleged zoning violations from the city. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_Jrs-Auto.jpg The auto shop on Xenia Avenue faces multiple alleged zoning violations from the city. City of Wilmington

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574