US 22 bridge rehab in Warren Co. nearly finished, route to be reopened soon

WARREN CO. – Right on schedule, the U.S. Route 22 bridge rehabilitation in Warren County is nearing completion, and the route is set to be reopened next week.

Contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation closed the bridge on U.S. 22 over the Little Miami River on June 7, and following 50 days of construction, crews will be on schedule to reopen the route late afternoon Tuesday, July 27, ODOT reported.

With U.S. 22 reopening to traffic Tuesday afternoon, restrictions will also be lifted on Old 3C Highway, as well as Socialville-Fosters Road, which will be reopened to eastbound motorists.

However, Fosters-Maineville Road will remain closed through early August for crews to install pier protection on the columns along the roadway under U.S. 22.

A full, seven-day closure will be imparted in both the west and eastbound directions between Old 3C and Butterworth Road on Monday, July 26.

The Great Lakes Construction Company was awarded a contract for approximately $7.3 million to rehabilitate the U.S. 22 bridge, which consisted of replacing the expansion joints, overlaying the bridge, patching the substructure, and upgrading the guardrail.

Although crews have minor finishing work to complete on U.S. 22, there should be little to no impact to motorists during the remainder of the project, and once the route reopens, traffic will be maintained through the work zone as needed when crews are at work.

