Festivities set for Clarksville Community Park grand opening Aug. 7

CLARKSVILLE — Friends of Clarksville invites the community to the grand opening of the Clarksville Community Park on Saturday, August 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of 1st and Main streets in downtown Clarksville.

Music from the Clinton-Massie Band and a ribbon-cutting in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce will kick off the celebration at 11 a.m..

Additional activities include Cowan Lake raptor/animal encounter, food by donation, door prizes, face painting, and kids’ games.

Bring the whole family to celebrate Clarksville’s newest addition and find out more about future projects.

Friends of Clarksville is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is Building Community, Restoring Hope, and Growing Our Future. The Clarksville Community Park is the first project of many toward their commitment to restoring and strengthening the future of the Clarksville community.

For more information, please visit https://www.clarksvillecommunitypark.org .

The park is the first of several projects planned by Friends of Clarksville. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_Clarksville-Park.jpg The park is the first of several projects planned by Friends of Clarksville. Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber