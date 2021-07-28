Nearly $600,000 in LEGACY Fund grants to 19 Clinton County nonprofits, govt. entities

Nearly $600,000 in grant funds will be distributed to 19 Clinton County nonprofit organizations, announced the LEGACY Fund Grant Committee, in partnership with the Clinton County Foundation.

Decision-makers on the LEGACY committee are Tony Long, Janet Dixon, Joe Hete, Michelle Morrison and Kerry Steed. The committee ensures that each organization is eligible for funding, weighs the community need and guarantees that the project aligns with the LEGACY Fund’s mission to support the health, well-being and safety of Clinton County residents.

The LEGACY Fund invests in a broad range of nonprofit organizations working to strengthen and improve Clinton County. Grant funds are made available across three specific categories, based on the guidance of the governing committee.

They are committed to provide ongoing financial charitable support for the improvement of the health, well-being and safety of residents in Clinton County.

“As a committee we are excited to see these funds invested back in our communities, thereby improving the overall health, safety and welfare for the residents of our county,” said Tony Long, chairman of the Clinton County LEGACY Fund Committee.

The grantees, their grant amounts and projects are listed below in alphabetical order:

• Alternatives to Violence Seeking Safety project, $2,998 to provide survivors of intimate partner, sexual and stalking violence with safety equipment to aid in increasing their security when exiting an abusive relationship.

• Chester Township light tower, $33,802 for the fire department to replace a non-functioning light tower on one of its vehicles. The tower can quickly illuminate an emergency scene and provide assistance in animal rescue or can support law enforcement.

• City of Wilmington Parks & Recreation park security cameras, $32,114 to secure park areas from drugs, vagrancy and petty crimes with the installation of night vision security cameras, to be monitored by the police department.

• Clinton County Coalition on Homelessness, $16,500 to hire a professional consultant to build a coordinated community plan to prevent and end homelessness in Clinton County. The work will provide essential resources and data that will be a guideline on how to end homelessness here.

• Clinton County Community Action multi-generational care and well-being project, $105,952 to renovate the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Aging Up Community Center (formerly the Senior Center) to create a multi-generational center that embraces the interaction and benefits for both children in early childhood and seniors.

• Clinton County Parks park bench and signage, $13,413 to purchase and install park benches at each county park.

• Clinton County Regional Planning Commission downtown bench project, $14,000 for 22 additional benches in downtown Wilmington as part of the Age-Friendly Clinton County initiative; benches will have accessible height and handrails.

• Clinton Highland Joint Fire District & EMS, $39,905 to purchase the INX self-loading cot manufactured by Ferno Washington (a local vendor) to alleviate the concern for the safety and well-being of staff members and patients, due to the risk of injury when lifting a patient.

• Clinton-Massie School-Based Health Center, $20,000 to purchase office equipment and office supplies to support an ongoing mission to provide health care to the school and community.

• Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District & EMS training aids, $20,000 to purchase training props and other multi-purpose training items to educate the public and firefighters here and in surrounding areas.

• Friends of Cowan Lake, Emerald Woods Trail bridges, $18,000 to build two replacement bridges on the Emerald Woods Trail, to address a safety hazard.

• Port William-Liberty Township air packets, $25,000 to purchase seven air packs to replace ones that are no longer serviceable.

• SRWW Joint Fire District & EMS off-road rescue vehicle, $30,000 to purchase a Polaris 4×4 off-road vehicle to provide the capabilities to take personnel and equipment to an injured or sick person who is not accessible with full-sized apparatus.

• Village of Blanchester paving Chester Wilson Drive, $50,000 to pave portions of the parking areas in Veterans Park, which will make the restrooms and concession stand handicapped-accessible.

• Village of New Vienna demolition of 132 Main St., up to $89,000 as the building is a serious safety concern. This project is in partnership with other community organizations, Regional Planning Commission, Land Bank, village, CDC of Ohio and commissioners.

• The Village of Midland Municipal Building improvements, $11,000 to replace the HVAC system and some windows in the building. They will use local contractors for the work.

• Village of Sabina pool improvements, $30,000 to construct a shelterhouse for community events.

• Wilmington Fire Department extraction equipment, $44,800 to purchase equipment to free a person rapidly — a “Jaws of Life” — if they are entrapped in their vehicle as the result of an accident.

• Wilmington United Methodist Church God’s Pantry, $3,500 to build and install outdoor refrigeration for food, resulting in improving the health of the unemployed and underemployed.

The LEGACY Fund was established at the Clinton County Foundation with a portion of the proceeds from the sale of Clinton Memorial Hospital by the Clinton County commissioners. The Foundation has invested those assets and ensures that annual distributions will be available to the community through the LEGACY Fund and its committee.

The Clinton County Foundation is a nationally accredited charitable investment firm that serves donors, nonprofits and businesses to fulfill their philanthropic dreams and plans.

