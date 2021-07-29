Exciting science: Wilmington College students working with local youth in 5 summer ‘Science Thursdays’

WILMINGTON — Science is coming alive this summer for local youth as Wilmington College students and faculty members bring the exciting world of science up close and personal with a series of hands-on learning opportunities over five “Science Thursdays.”

Students in Harvest of Gold’s program for those in kindergarten through fifth grade have had a detailed look at amphibians, discussed volcanos and chemical reactions, and engaged in an in-depth examination of the biological systems of the human body.

That was in addition to learning about electrons, magnetic fields and liquid nitrogen over the series of five special Thursdays that concluded July 29.

Dr. Russell W. Kincaid, professor of mathematics, and students in the natural sciences — biology, chemistry, physics and math — worked with Harvest of Gold volunteers in expanding the organization’s summer outreach program to utilize resources from the College.

“Students have had the opportunity to make their own model volcano out of homemade play-dough, as well as a chance to view dozens of items through a high-power microscope,” Kincaid said. “Their summer of science will culminate this Thursday in eating ice cream produced by using liquid nitrogen as a cooling agent.”

The professor added that many of the youth have become “much more comfortable” with the idea of learning science through these hands-on learning opportunities. “It’s been a chance for them to see science come alive in practice, rather than just being a distant concept in a textbook.”

He declared this summer’s partnership between Wilmington College and Harvest of Gold a success and one he anticipates will continue.

Harvest of Gold is a nonprofit, educational enrichment program for students in grades K-5 that was established at the Bible Missionary Baptist Church 21 years ago under the management of Eleanor Harris and its Board of Directors. Regular programs have included after-school reading and math enrichment.

More information about the Harvest of Gold program for either a young student or someone interesting in serving as a volunteer is available by contacting Harris at 937-728-1135 or at harvestofgold@gmail.com .

Also, Kincaid can be contacted by anyone wishing more information about studying the natural sciences at the College.

WC junior Kelsey Merriman shows Mayonie the magical world that can be viewed through a microscope. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_microscope.jpg WC junior Kelsey Merriman shows Mayonie the magical world that can be viewed through a microscope. Pictured from left are: Peniel, Matthew, WC junior Kelsey Merriman, Dr. Russell Kincaid, Kyla, Mayonie, WC senior Morgan McKnight, Trevor and Kallaje. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_group.jpg Pictured from left are: Peniel, Matthew, WC junior Kelsey Merriman, Dr. Russell Kincaid, Kyla, Mayonie, WC senior Morgan McKnight, Trevor and Kallaje.

WC students team up with local youths