14 vie in Tuesday’s primary to decide who’ll face off in November election for Ohio’s District 15

The two major political parties’ candidates to vie for the vacant 15th Congressional District representative will be decided in the Tuesday, Aug. 3 special primary election.

Former U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers resigned as representative in May to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, after holding the seat for a decade.

The sprawling 15th District includes all or part of 12 Ohio counties including parts of Columbus as well as Clinton County. The 12 GOP candidates are state Sens. Stephanie Kunze and Bob Peterson and former state Rep. Ron Hood, Rep. Jeff LaRe, John Adams, Mike Carey, Eric M. Clark, Thad Cooperrider, Ruth Edmonds, Thomas Hwang, Brian Stewart, and Omar Tarazi.

The Democratic field of two consists of state Rep. Allison Russo and Greg Betts.

Polls are open in Ohio 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The winners of the primaries will face off on Nov. 2.

