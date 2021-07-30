Spray and splash at back-to-school bash

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Fire Department is hosting a Back-to-School Water Day — as a celebration for students returning to school in August — at David Williams Memorial Park.

The WFD will have their equipment set up to create water features for all to enjoy from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 14 at the park (“Castle Park”) behind the splash pad in the 1300 block of Fife Avenue.

Fire Chief Andy Mason credited newly hired firefighter Michael Sowards for presenting the concept for this event, stating, “Firefighter Sowards wanted to engage with the community and evolved this idea, and it gained support within the city quickly.”

The Wilmington Police Department joined in, wanting to provide school supplies to the students.

A local church is providing snacks, and Kona Ice will be onsite with shaved ice treats for purchase.

Both Fire Chief Mason and Police Chief Ron Cravens are enthusiastic to have the opportunity for positive engagement at a community event.

“We don’t always get to see our citizens on their best day, so our officers look forward to opportunities to have good engagement with our citizens,” said Chief Cravens.

Chief Mason added, “These kids could be our next police officers or firefighters. We want this interaction with them now and as often as possible.”

The Wilmington Police Department will be handing out school supplies while supplies last. If you would like to donate school supplies for the event, please donate them to the Municipal Building — Mayor’s Office at 69 N. South St. from between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Follow the Wilmington Fire Department’s Facebook page for updates.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_Wilmington-city-logo-3.jpg The WFD and WPD will team up for students Aug. 14. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_splash-and-spray-1.jpg The WFD and WPD will team up for students Aug. 14. City of Wilmington

City’s Safety Services unite for students