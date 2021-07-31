Rockin’ keeps rollin’ Saturday in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Rock the Block Day 2 kicked off around noon as Carnival of Sins took the stage on another gorgeous day in downtown Wilmington featuring free outdoor concerts, beer and other drinks, food and merchandise on Sugartree Street as well as on Main Street.

The live music continues through late afternoon, when it moves inside the Murphy Theatre — for the sold-out concert with Winger and Autograph — before moving back outside on Sugartree Street where the Dirty Deeds AC/DC tribute band takes the stage, followed by Quiet Riot.

— — —

Tom Barr | News Journal