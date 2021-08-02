Submit your nominations now for ‘Clinton County Community Champions’ (C4) Awards.

The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce — along with the Chamber’s 2021 Premium Sponsor the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) — want to highlight the stories of the Clinton County citizens, employers and employees, and organizations making an impact in our community with the second annual “Clinton County Community Champions” (C4) Awards.

“We received over 70 nominations and honored 17 recipients in 2020, which was an incredible turnout for our first year and a true sign of all of the great work being done throughout our community,” said Dessie Rogers, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce. “We’re thrilled to yet again partner with the CVB to recognize our fellow businesses, community partners, and citizens who work tirelessly to make Clinton County a wonderful community to live, work, and visit.

“Whatever the endeavor, big or small, these people deserve to be recognized and applauded for their efforts. If you know of a worthy nominee, then please consider them for a ‘C4’ award.”

Nominations will be taken between August 1and August 22 for awards in these categories: Healthcare, Education, Business, Nonprofit, Youth (under 18), and Citizen.

Nominees should exemplify one or more of the following, during the course of January-August, 2021:

• Exceptional commitment to our community by helping with a special project and/or ongoing activities

• Unselfish leadership, creativity, cooperation, and hard work in the service to others

• Inspiration to others as a role model

Nominations must be submitted to the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce via an online nomination form or by mailing in a downloadable form to the Chamber office, 21 N. South St., Wilmington, OH 45177.

Both forms can be found on the Chamber website at www.wccchamber.com/c4awards . Nominations of any form (online or mail) will not be accepted past the deadline date of August 22.

To be eligible for the C4 Awards, nominees must live and/or work in Clinton County and business/organization nominees must have offices in Clinton County (may be for-profit or not-for-profit). Nominations may be self-nominated or nominated by another person.

Nominees cannot be a member of the judges’ panel or member of the judges’ immediate family. Winners of the 2021 “C4” Awards will be recognized at the Chamber’s Annual Luncheon held at the Roberts Centre on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Steve Stivers, President and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, will be the keynote speaker at the luncheon and will provide an overview of the main issues and initiatives affecting local businesses and non-profits from the Ohio Chamber of Commerce’s perspective.

For more information, contact the Chamber at info@wccchamber.com or 937-728-7075.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_C4-Logo.jpg Nominations are currently being accepted for the second annual C4 Awards. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_awards.jpg Nominations are currently being accepted for the second annual C4 Awards. Submitted photo

2nd C4 Awards honor citizens, employers, organizations