Local Briefs: Board of Health to meet

Board of Health to meet
Clinton County Board of Health regular meeting is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23 in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.
The meeting is also available virtually; see their Facebook page for GoToMeeting link. Meeting subject to six-feet distancing and use of facial coverings.
PERI sets meeting
Public Employees Retirees Inc. (PERI) meets at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Cape May Campus Center, 175 Cape May Derive, Wilmington. Speaker is Rosemary Dahmann, PERI District 4 representative.