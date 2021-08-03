Wilmington man charged with 2 felonies

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department has arrested Daniel Nathan Bailey Sr., 34 of Wilmington, charging him with two felony counts of gross sexual imposition.

A joint investigation between the Wilmington Police Department and the Clinton County Child Protection Agency regarding allegations of sexual abuse ended in Bailey’s arrest, stated a news release from the City of Wilmington. The investigation, which began on July 21, found Bailey to be the husband of the owner of an uncertified daycare within a residence on Southwind Boulevard in Wilmington.

On August 3, after consulting with the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office, Bailey was charged with the two criminal counts, which are felonies of the third degree. The ages of the alleged victims are 4 and 5.

During the investigation it was learned these incidents occurred on the 100 block of Southwind Boulevard and J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park over a course of several months, according to the release.

Detective Scott Baker of the Wilmington Police Department said, “These types of cases are the hardest, most agonizing to investigate, especially because of the age of the victims.”

He continued by encouraging the public to contact the non-emergency police line at 937-382-3833 with questions or concerns regarding the defendant.

The detective urged parents to have a conversation about safety and safe relationships.

“Often parents assume their child knows what is abuse and they assume their child would tell them. It’s frequently not the case. Perpetrators regularly groom victims to not realize they are being abused,” Baker said.

Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), the largest anti-sexual violence organization, encourages parents to “teach young children the language they need to talk about their bodies and information about boundaries to help them understand what is allowed and what is inappropriate.”

RAINN’s website has more information and resources for parents to learn more about safety and prevention, as well as warning signs of abuse. That website is www.rainn.org/safety-prevention .

