Back to School Bash Thursday includes games, cookout, school supplies

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Youth Council and the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will host a Back to School Bash this Thursday, August 5 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the CCYC youth center, 302 West Sugartree St. in Wilmington.

Free school supplies will be distributed to any student entering grades 6-12 this school year. There will also be a cookout and games. No pre-registration is necessary.

CCYC is Clinton County’s only free after-school youth center. Its mission is to “help youth make healthy choices” by offering safe shelter, mentoring opportunities, educational programming, recreation, and a daily snack or meal.

Academic year hours are Mondays through Fridays from 3 to 7 p.m.

For more information, please visit www.ccyouthcouncil.org or fb.com/1ccyc .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_backtoschoolbash.jpg Submitted graphic