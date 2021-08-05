At Wilmington library Saturday, you can win a basket

The Friends of the Wilmington Public Library group is holding an open house on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to display library renovations, including new flooring and new lighting. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Refreshments will be served, plus there will be a baskets raffle. Tickets will be drawn at 2 p.m. Winners need not be present.
