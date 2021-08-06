Caesar Creek State Park boat dock application deadline Aug. 31

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is accepting boat dock applications for the 2022 boating season at Caesar Creek State Park. Lottery applications must be submitted in person or by certified mail by Aug. 31, 2021.

Applications may be picked up at The Marina, which is located at 8574 East State Route 73 near Waynesville. Prospective dock holders must provide a copy of their current boat title and watercraft registration.

The Marina is currently open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Hours are subject to change.

The dock lottery drawing will be held in September and winners will be notified by phone and email. The results for the drawing and alternate list will be posted at The Marina.

For more information on types of docks and other details, please contact The Marina at Caesar Creek at 513-897-1092.

In addition to boating opportunities, Caesar Creek State Park also offers camping, hiking, fishing, hunting, and more.

ODNR said it strives to ensure a balance between wise use and protection of natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov .