Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions results announced: Auction totals $394K, breaks 4 records

COLUMBUS, Ohio — During this year’s modified Ohio State Fair, generous agriculture advocates supported Ohio’s youth at the 52nd Sale of Champions livestock auction in the Ag-Pro Companies Taft Coliseum.
The 2021 event set several records, including the highest overall total, highest amount raised for the Youth Reserve Program, and new records for the Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow, Reserve Grand Champion Market Chickens, Grand Champion Market Turkey, and Grand Champion Swiss Cheese.
“These compassionate buyers support the individual exhibitors, as well as thousands of youth participating in each year’s Fair,” explained Ohio State Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler. “When they participate in the Sale of Champions, they also help fund the Youth Reserve Program, making a huge impact on all young exhibitors.”
Established in 1995, the Youth Reserve Program was developed to reward junior exhibitors who participate in the Ohio State Fair.
Funds for the program come from the dollars received over a cap that is placed on the amount an exhibitor can receive from the Sale of Champions. The funds from the program are distributed among carcass contests, scholarships, outstanding market exhibitor program, outstanding breeding exhibitor program, showmanship, skillathons, 4-H, and FFA.
The livestock auction raised $394,500, including $306,000 for the Youth Reserve Program.
Since its inception, the Youth Reserve Program has awarded more than $3.5 million to approximately 40,000 youth exhibitors.
While these Junior Fair exhibitors take great pride in raising a quality animal, the ultimate goal each year is to be awarded a grand champion ribbon.
Grand or reserve champion is an immense honor for the exhibitor; and with the Youth Reserve Program and generous buyers, it is rewarding for the entire Junior Fair program.
This year’s sale broke four records: reserve grand champion market beef, reserve grand champion market barrow, reserve grand champion market lamb and grand champion market turkey.
The 2021 Sale of Champions results:
Grand Champion Market Steer
Exhibited by: Carson Shafer, Preble County
Purchased by: Mark and Megan Kvamme and Family
Price: $71,000
Cap: $22,000
Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer
Exhibited by: Delaney Jones, Allen County
Purchased by: Steve R. Rauch, Inc.
Price: $66,000
Cap: $11,000
Grand Champion Market Barrow
Exhibited by: Aiden Knecht, Fayette County
Purchased by: Mark and Megan Kvamme and Family
Price: $55,000
Cap: $10,000
Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow
Exhibited by: Cade Peterson, Ottawa County
Purchased by: Bob Evans Farms, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, The Kroger Company
Price: $52,000
Cap: $7,000
Grand Champion Market Chickens
Exhibited by: Zane Ortman, Perry County
Purchased by: Gerber Poultry, The Kroger Company
Price: $22,000
Cap: $6,000
Reserve Champion Market Chickens
Exhibited by: Abecka Ruggles, Huron County
Purchased by: Mark and Megan Kvamme and Family
Price: $21,500
Cap: $4,000
Grand Champion Market Lamb
Exhibited by: Bailee Amstutz, Union County
Purchased by: Mark and Megan Kvamme and Family
Price: $23,000
Cap: $10,000
Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb
Exhibited by: Kaitlyn Zeedyk, Defiance County
Purchased by: Steve R. Rauch, Inc.
Price: $15,000
Cap: $7,000
Grand Champion Market Goat
Exhibited by: Paige Pence, Clark County
Purchased by: The Kroger Company
Price: $16,000
Cap: $5,000
Grand Champion Market Turkey
Exhibited by: Johnathan Woodward, Coshocton County
Purchased by: Cooper Farms, Event Marketing Strategies, OKI Inc., Tim and Glenda Huffman, Concessions by Cox
Price: $20,000
Cap: $3,000
Grand Champion Swiss Cheese, produced by Pearl Valley Cheese, representing the seven dairy champions and supreme dairy showmen and exhibited by:
Grand Champion Ayshire: Logan Topp, Auglaize County
Grand Champion Brown Swiss: Madicyn Rupp, Wayne County
Grand Champion Guernsey: Aubree Topp, Shelby County
Grand Champion Holstein: Kayla Cring, Huron County
Grand Champion Jersey: Blake Greiwe, Shelby County
Grand Champion Milking Shorthorn: Aubree Topp, Shelby County
Grand Champion Red and White: Lily Elsass, Auglaize County
Supreme Showman, Week 1 — Exhibited by: Tim Gunkleman, Wayne County
Supreme Showman, Week 2 — Exhibited by: Madelyn Topp, Auglaize County
Purchased by: AG Boogher and Son, S&S Volvo, Turner Green LLC
Price: $33,000
Cap: $3,500