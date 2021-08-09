Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions results announced: Auction totals $394K, breaks 4 records

COLUMBUS, Ohio — During this year’s modified Ohio State Fair, generous agriculture advocates supported Ohio’s youth at the 52nd Sale of Champions livestock auction in the Ag-Pro Companies Taft Coliseum.

The 2021 event set several records, including the highest overall total, highest amount raised for the Youth Reserve Program, and new records for the Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow, Reserve Grand Champion Market Chickens, Grand Champion Market Turkey, and Grand Champion Swiss Cheese.

“These compassionate buyers support the individual exhibitors, as well as thousands of youth participating in each year’s Fair,” explained Ohio State Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler. “When they participate in the Sale of Champions, they also help fund the Youth Reserve Program, making a huge impact on all young exhibitors.”

Established in 1995, the Youth Reserve Program was developed to reward junior exhibitors who participate in the Ohio State Fair.

Funds for the program come from the dollars received over a cap that is placed on the amount an exhibitor can receive from the Sale of Champions. The funds from the program are distributed among carcass contests, scholarships, outstanding market exhibitor program, outstanding breeding exhibitor program, showmanship, skillathons, 4-H, and FFA.

The livestock auction raised $394,500, including $306,000 for the Youth Reserve Program.

Since its inception, the Youth Reserve Program has awarded more than $3.5 million to approximately 40,000 youth exhibitors.

While these Junior Fair exhibitors take great pride in raising a quality animal, the ultimate goal each year is to be awarded a grand champion ribbon.

Grand or reserve champion is an immense honor for the exhibitor; and with the Youth Reserve Program and generous buyers, it is rewarding for the entire Junior Fair program.

This year’s sale broke four records: reserve grand champion market beef, reserve grand champion market barrow, reserve grand champion market lamb and grand champion market turkey.

The 2021 Sale of Champions results:

Grand Champion Market Steer

Exhibited by: Carson Shafer, Preble County

Purchased by: Mark and Megan Kvamme and Family

Price: $71,000

Cap: $22,000

Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer

Exhibited by: Delaney Jones, Allen County

Purchased by: Steve R. Rauch, Inc.

Price: $66,000

Cap: $11,000

Grand Champion Market Barrow

Exhibited by: Aiden Knecht, Fayette County

Purchased by: Mark and Megan Kvamme and Family

Price: $55,000

Cap: $10,000

Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow

Exhibited by: Cade Peterson, Ottawa County

Purchased by: Bob Evans Farms, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, The Kroger Company

Price: $52,000

Cap: $7,000

Grand Champion Market Chickens

Exhibited by: Zane Ortman, Perry County

Purchased by: Gerber Poultry, The Kroger Company

Price: $22,000

Cap: $6,000

Reserve Champion Market Chickens

Exhibited by: Abecka Ruggles, Huron County

Purchased by: Mark and Megan Kvamme and Family

Price: $21,500

Cap: $4,000

Grand Champion Market Lamb

Exhibited by: Bailee Amstutz, Union County

Purchased by: Mark and Megan Kvamme and Family

Price: $23,000

Cap: $10,000

Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb

Exhibited by: Kaitlyn Zeedyk, Defiance County

Purchased by: Steve R. Rauch, Inc.

Price: $15,000

Cap: $7,000

Grand Champion Market Goat

Exhibited by: Paige Pence, Clark County

Purchased by: The Kroger Company

Price: $16,000

Cap: $5,000

Grand Champion Market Turkey

Exhibited by: Johnathan Woodward, Coshocton County

Purchased by: Cooper Farms, Event Marketing Strategies, OKI Inc., Tim and Glenda Huffman, Concessions by Cox

Price: $20,000

Cap: $3,000

Grand Champion Swiss Cheese, produced by Pearl Valley Cheese, representing the seven dairy champions and supreme dairy showmen and exhibited by:

Grand Champion Ayshire: Logan Topp, Auglaize County

Grand Champion Brown Swiss: Madicyn Rupp, Wayne County

Grand Champion Guernsey: Aubree Topp, Shelby County

Grand Champion Holstein: Kayla Cring, Huron County

Grand Champion Jersey: Blake Greiwe, Shelby County

Grand Champion Milking Shorthorn: Aubree Topp, Shelby County

Grand Champion Red and White: Lily Elsass, Auglaize County

Supreme Showman, Week 1 — Exhibited by: Tim Gunkleman, Wayne County

Supreme Showman, Week 2 — Exhibited by: Madelyn Topp, Auglaize County

Purchased by: AG Boogher and Son, S&S Volvo, Turner Green LLC

Price: $33,000

Cap: $3,500