A small but hard-working group of volunteers Saturday morning helped clean up beer cans and other trash left by litterers in the woods of the Clinton County Fairgrounds property as well as along the bike trail. The volunteers at the monthly Clean-Up Wilmington event filled 15 bags of trash, reported organizer Annen Vance.

