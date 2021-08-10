HealthFirst for Clinton County announces grant recipients

WILMINGTON — HealthFirst for Clinton County will provide funding for seven local projects that promote the good health of Clinton County residents through education, innovation, and patient-care support.

Organizations that will benefit from HealthFirst’s most recent grant cycle, which concluded in late July, include the Clinton County Trails Coalition, Clinton County Community Action, Energize Clinton County, Health Alliance of Clinton County, City of Wilmington Parks & Recreation, Friends of Galvin Park, and Wilmington College (Ladies in Power).

• The Clinton County Trails Coalition received $10,000 toward trail signage to promote healthy living habits and way finding for trail users.

• Clinton County Community Action received $22,329 to install a commercial grade stove and hood as part of their Nutritional Wellness Initiative focused on introducing children to healthier food options.

• Energize Clinton Country received $7,500 toward the Clinton County Farmers Market’s Special Program for Vulnerable Clinton County Citizens, a program focused on increasing access to nutritional food at the farmers market for Clinton County residents.

• Health Alliance of Clinton County received $10,000 toward its scholarship program for healthcare workers in Clinton County.

• The City of Wilmington’s Parks and Recreation Department received $4,104 to resurface pickleball courts in Wilmington. Pickleball is played on a badminton-sized court with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes, and can be enjoyed by many ages and skill levels.

• Friends of Galvin Park received $5,000 to support tai chi and yoga classes at Galvin Park.

• Wilmington College’s Ladies in Power, a new group on campus, received $5,000 to support a women’s health educational series.

During this grant cycle, HealthFirst for Clinton Country received 19 letters of interest from organizations supporting the health of residents of Clinton County.

In 2021, HealthFirst for Clinton County has granted more than $60,000 to local organizations to support their health-related projects. Since December 2010, HealthFirst has awarded more than $1 million to numerous community organizations.

HealthFirst also operates the Patient Medication Assistance Program (PMAP) in a collaboration with the Board of Clinton County Commissioners and the Clinton County Health District. PMAP helps area residents apply for free and/or reduced cost medications from major drug-makers.

HealthFirst for Clinton County will offer its next grant cycle in the fall of 2021, with more details to come. To learn more about HealthFirst for Clinton County, please visit www.healthfirst-cc-oh.org .

The Wilmington Parks & Recreation Department received $4,104 to resurface pickleball courts. Holding the oversize check is Parks & Recreation Director Jermaine Isaac. Behind him from left are Jeff Drapalik, Bill McCracken, Megan Fair and Chris Henry, all of whom are with HealthFirst for Clinton County which awarded the grant. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_pickleball_c.jpg The Wilmington Parks & Recreation Department received $4,104 to resurface pickleball courts. Holding the oversize check is Parks & Recreation Director Jermaine Isaac. Behind him from left are Jeff Drapalik, Bill McCracken, Megan Fair and Chris Henry, all of whom are with HealthFirst for Clinton County which awarded the grant. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal Friends of Galvin Park received $5,000 to support tai chi and yoga classes at Galvin Park. Holding the oversize check is Julie Bolton of the Friends of Galvin Park, accompanied by, from left, Jeff Drapalik, Bill McCracken, Chris Henry and Megan Fair, all with HealthFirst for Clinton County which awarded the grant. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_galvin_park_c.jpg Friends of Galvin Park received $5,000 to support tai chi and yoga classes at Galvin Park. Holding the oversize check is Julie Bolton of the Friends of Galvin Park, accompanied by, from left, Jeff Drapalik, Bill McCracken, Chris Henry and Megan Fair, all with HealthFirst for Clinton County which awarded the grant. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal