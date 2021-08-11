Volunteers donate bookbags with school supplies to CASA

A small but mighty group of volunteers facilitated a county-wide school supply drive, now in its second year. Numerous local businesses donate to the event, which was so successful that after completing the giveaway event, school supplies remained.

Leah Lorenz, one of the coordinating volunteers of the event, said, “It was important the donated supplies reached the children and we knew there were still children in need.”

Cue Tarah Mongold, Director of the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program for Clinton County. Once contacted, she reached out to her network of volunteers, who are appointed to be the eyes and ears for children in foster care, and received a resounding need for school supplies.

The school supply fundraising group was able to meet the need, supplying 20 bookbags, complete with school supplies.

Mongold shared her gratitude to both the CASA volunteers and the volunteers who have coordinated the school supply drive.,

“Having a community that responds to the needs of children in a multitude of ways is a blessing,” she said. “From the CASA volunteers who advocate for the needs of the children to the volunteers coordinating and contributing to the donation efforts, I’m just in awe of everyone’s generosity and efforts.”

The organizers of the school supply event thank the innumerable individuals who personally donated, as well as the many local businesses including Ahresty, the finance office of Alkermes, Bennet’s Towing and Recovery, Crown Services, Midnight Auto, The Strength Lab, and Sugartree Ministries.

If you would like to learn more about volunteering for the CASA program, please visit https://www.clintoncountycourts.org/Casa/home/ or call Director Tarah Mongold at 937-383-1137.

Tarah Mongold with the book bags and supplies. Submitted photo