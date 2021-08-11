Annual festival right around the ‘Corn’er

The banners are going up in downtown Wilmington signaling that the Clinton County Corn Festival is less than a month away. The event returns Sept. 10-12 at the fairgrounds featuring lots of great food and fun-filled family activities, including the wacky Corn Olympics — this year’s theme is “M*A*S*H.” The Saturday night concert features Johnny Lawless followed by headliner, nationally known country group Little Texas (free with your Corn Fest admission). For more info, visit the Facebook page, “Clinton County Corn Festival.”

— — —

Jonathan McKay photo