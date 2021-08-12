New Vienna receives $89K from LEGACY Fund for demolition of building

The Clinton County LEGACY Fund Grant Committee awarded up to $89,000 to the Village of New Vienna for demolition of 132 Main Street as the building is a serious safety concern. This project is in partnership with other community organizations, Regional Planning Commission, Land Bank, the village, CDC of Ohio and commissioners. From left are: front row, Jerry Keplinger, Judy Havens, Kathi Stone and Roni Crum all representing New Vienna; in back row are grant committee members Kerry Steed, Tony Long, Janet Dixon and Michelle Morrison. Not pictured is committee member Joe Hete.

The Clinton County LEGACY Fund Grant Committee awarded up to $89,000 to the Village of New Vienna for demolition of 132 Main Street as the building is a serious safety concern. This project is in partnership with other community organizations, Regional Planning Commission, Land Bank, the village, CDC of Ohio and commissioners. From left are: front row, Jerry Keplinger, Judy Havens, Kathi Stone and Roni Crum all representing New Vienna; in back row are grant committee members Kerry Steed, Tony Long, Janet Dixon and Michelle Morrison. Not pictured is committee member Joe Hete. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_new_vienna_c.jpg The Clinton County LEGACY Fund Grant Committee awarded up to $89,000 to the Village of New Vienna for demolition of 132 Main Street as the building is a serious safety concern. This project is in partnership with other community organizations, Regional Planning Commission, Land Bank, the village, CDC of Ohio and commissioners. From left are: front row, Jerry Keplinger, Judy Havens, Kathi Stone and Roni Crum all representing New Vienna; in back row are grant committee members Kerry Steed, Tony Long, Janet Dixon and Michelle Morrison. Not pictured is committee member Joe Hete. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal