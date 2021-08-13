Vaccination pays big at AZEK

AZEK, which has a large manufacturing plant in Wilmington, recently held its second drawing for employees who have completed COVID-19 vaccinations. The most recent winner of $10,000 was Alvin Brown, who works at another site. From left are Nic Mazzotta, Plant Manager; Alvin Brown; and Chad Oney, General Manager.

AZEK, which has a large manufacturing plant in Wilmington, recently held its second drawing for employees who have completed COVID-19 vaccinations. The most recent winner of $10,000 was Alvin Brown, who works at another site. From left are Nic Mazzotta, Plant Manager; Alvin Brown; and Chad Oney, General Manager. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_Brown-and-check.jpeg AZEK, which has a large manufacturing plant in Wilmington, recently held its second drawing for employees who have completed COVID-19 vaccinations. The most recent winner of $10,000 was Alvin Brown, who works at another site. From left are Nic Mazzotta, Plant Manager; Alvin Brown; and Chad Oney, General Manager. Submitted photo