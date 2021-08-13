COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Upcoming public events in Clinton County include the below:

Saturday, Aug. 14

• Back-To-School Water Day 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at David Williams Memorial Park in Wilmington. Bring your swimsuit and celebrate back-to-school. The Wilmington Fire Department is creating a spray and splash area for kids and the Wilmington Police Department is handing out school supplies.

Thursday, Aug. 19

• Blanchester community blood drive 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 at Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. Appointments encouraged; schedule at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Friday, Aug. 20

• Third Friday Party on Sugartree — Bikes, Blues & BBQ presented by Main Street Wilmington 6-10 p.m. on Sugartree Street downtown featuring lots of food, drinks and live music.

• Spaghetti Dinner by the Blanchester Senior Citizen organization 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 with spaghetti, salad, bread, desserts and drinks — all for only $7 a ticket — at the Blanchester Senior Citizen Building, 707 N. Broadway. Proceeds benefit Blanchester Senior Citizens. All are welcome.

Saturday, Aug. 21

• Lincoln Street Summer Concert on the lawn of the Clinton County History Center 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 with great music, food, drinks and more. Music by RPG & The Graceful Tumbleweeds; Ellen Mershon; Nigel; and Mike Lieser. Proceeds from drinks, gate donations and musicians’ tips go to Sleep in Heavenly Peace and to Sugartree Ministries.

Friday, Aug. 27

• The Avalons free outdoor concert, 7 p.m. on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington as the Rock the Block Summer Concert Series continues. The Dayton group presents rock-and-roll oldies. Plus food and drinks and more downtown.

Saturday, Aug. 28

• Post 49 Smokin’ BBQ Cook-Off at American Legion Post 49, Wilmington, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Chef’s choice on what to smoke. Legion will give each person participating in smoke-off $25 toward purchase of their choice of meat; cooking must be done on Post 49 property. Entry fee $25/person. Entertainment is the band Queen City Alibi. Prize money determined by number of entries.

Sept. 10-12

• Clinton County Corn Festival returns Friday-Sunday, Sept. 10-12 at the fairgrounds featuring lots of great food and fun-filled family activities, including the wacky Corn Olympics — this year’s theme is “M*A*S*H.” The Saturday night concert features Johnny Lawless followed by Little Texas (free with your Corn Fest admission). For more info, visit the Facebook page, “Clinton County Corn Festival.”

Friday, Sept. 17

• Laine Hardy free outdoor concert, 7 p.m. on Main St. (note this location) in downtown Wilmington; part of the Wilmington College 150th celebration.

Saturday, Sept. 18

• Electronics recycling event hosted by the Clinton County Foundation 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Job and Family Services parking lot, 1025 S. South St., Wilmington. Register for an appointment time to drop off “retired” electronic devices. Registration is limited; set an appointment soon at www.clintoncountyohiofoundation.org (which also has a list of items that can/can’t be accepted) or the registration link is on the Foundation’s Facebook page.