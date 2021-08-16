BBQ Cook-Off open to everyone; set for Aug. 28 at Post 49

WILMINGTON — Open to everyone, the Smokin’ BBQ Cook-Off is coming up hosted by American Legion Post 49 from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.

It’s chef’s choice on what to smoke. The Legion will give each person participating in smoke-off $25 toward purchase of their choice of meat; cooking must be done on Post 49 property.

Entry fee $25/person; there is a sign-up sheet in the Post 49 social room for those who wish to enter the cook-off.

Entertainment is the band Queen City Alibi. Prize money determined by number of entries.

