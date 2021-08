BLANCHESTER —The man Blanchester police said assaulted his mother and his sister Sunday night is in custody.

Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt said Jeremy Carr, for whom police obtained an arrest warrant Monday, turned himself in to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, where he was being booked Tuesday afternoon.

