Clinton County Municipal Court judge hands down sentences

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between August 9 and August 13:

• Zachery Whitaker, 28, of Blanchester, telephone harassment, domestic violence, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 240 days jail, 102 days suspended, assessed $405 court costs, no contact with victim, shall commit no further offenses in Clinton County for 2 years, monitored by non-reporting probation, shall not reside in Clinton County for 2 years. Additional charges of domestic violence and trespassing were dismissed.

• Justin M. Osborn, 28, of Lynchburg, false alarms, 30 days jail, 30 days suspended, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs, 80 hours community service, supervised probation, not permitted to use marijuana. An additional charge of false alarms was dismissed.

• Jessica L. Burke, 19, of Wilmington, menacing, 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $50, assessed $135 in court costs. No contact with Bob Evans restaurant in Wilmington, shall not commit any more offenses in Clinton County for 2 years.

• Kara N. George, 43, of Harveysburg, theft, sentenced 10 days in jail (suspended), no contact with Wal-Mart, non-reporting probation for 2 years, 8 hours community service.

• Zachary A. Hansford, 28, of Sabina, theft, 30 days jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs, no contact with Wal-Mart.

• Emily M. Schalk, 31, of Blanchester, driving under suspension-financial, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charge of no operator’s license dismissed.

• Harley J. Baker, 26, of Wilmington, driving under suspension/operator’s license forfeiture, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs.

• Jackson T. Schultz, 19, of Clarksville, physical control, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 60 days suspended, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs, 3-day non-res driver intervention program, 2 years non-reporting probation; if compliant, court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of OVI/breath low and marked lanes dismissed.

• Jason D. Straight, 31, of Sabina, 3 charges of driving under suspension/operator’s license forfeiture; for each, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs. A DUS/reinstatement fee and an unsafe vehicle charge were dismissed.

• Ashley D. Gill, 38, of Wilmington, 2 charges of driving under suspension-financial; for each, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs. A DUS/reinstatement fee was dismissed.

• Thurman R. Wright, 36, of West Carrollton, handle firearm, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

• Brandon R. Fields,38, of Morrow, disorderly conduct, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• George D. Huffman, 68, of Wilmington, dog at large. fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Andrew J. Tieniber, 22, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Ronald I. Stuart, 66, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Salih A. Williams, 42, of Columbus, possession of marijuana, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Darrell A. Cole, 39, of Wilmington, possession of marijuana, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Tyrone L. Guinn, 39, of Wilmington, 2 charges of open container; for each, fined $135, assessed $135 court costs.

• Lorenzo A. Williams, 34, of Columbus, failure to control, case waived by defendant, fined $30, assessed $160 court costs.

• Iyonna Z. Brown, 20, of Maineville, speed 103/70, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Gregory Mitchell, 52, of Wilmington, driving under suspension/operator’s license forfeiture, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs.

• Cameron Jones, 24, of Wilmington, charged with credit misuse; transferred to Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

