Local Briefs: WCS, CVB set next meetings; student earns Lee honors

WCS sets board meeting

The Wilmington City School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, August 23 in the library at Wilmington High School, 300 Richardson Place.

All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify Treasurer Kim DeWeese at 283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

CVB Zoom meeting slated

The Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau will hold a Zoom meeting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. To join, go to https://bit.ly/3zfPuKF with Meeting ID 829 2356 6681 and Passcode 523304.

Earns Lee honors

Tyler Hubbard was named to the Lee University dean’s list for spring 2021.