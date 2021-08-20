That’s the spirit: Ready for some football

WILMINGTON — Volunteers — and sisters — Jennifer Tuke Custis, left, and Jane Tuke-Johns place the Wilmington Hurricane football flags on Main Street buildings Friday morning in advance of the ‘Canes opener Friday night at home against Ross. Jane started the downtown flag program in 2014, and both are parents of current/former ‘Canes. East Clinton also opens up Friday, at Dayton Christian. Blanchester started its season Thursday night, while Clinton-Massie takes the field next week.

Photo by Tom Barr | News Journal