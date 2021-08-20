Generations of firefighters

Twenty-six years ago four-year-old Dustin Irwin enjoyed being “dunked” by his New Vienna firefighter father, John Irwin, during training. And now-current Clinton-Highland firefighter Dustin carried on the tradition with his son, Wyatt, age 2, during training in Lynchburg.

