Generations of firefighters


Twenty-six years ago four-year-old Dustin Irwin enjoyed being “dunked” by his New Vienna firefighter father, John Irwin, during training. And now-current Clinton-Highland firefighter Dustin carried on the tradition with his son, Wyatt, age 2, during training in Lynchburg.

Submitted photos

